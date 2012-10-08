



SIALKOT – A ten-member trade delegation of Sialkot and Gujrat based leading industrialists and exporters will leave for Mauritius on October 8, Monday to attend the international ‘Light Engineering Conference’ scheduled to be held in Port Lious Mauritius on October 10-11. Delegation Coordinator Abdul Shakur Mirza told the newsmen here Sunday that Qaisar Shabir Saleem (former President of SCCI and Mirza Imtiaz Ahmed (former President Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry) will lead the delegation.