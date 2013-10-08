LAHORE - The Punjab University has awarded seven PhD degrees to the scholars in which Muhammad Saad Ullah S/o Muhammad Yar in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Islami Riasat Main Ghaer Muslamon Ke Haqooq-Aasri Afqaar Wa Rujhanaat: Aik Tajziati Jaiza”, Muhammad Shafiq S/o Muhammad Ishaq in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis entitled “Relationship of College Teachers’ Emotional Intelligence and Self-Efficacy with Organizational Commitment”, Samreen Riaz D/o Riaz Ahmad in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled “Study of Protein Biomarkers of Diabetes Mellitus Type 2 and the Effect of High Dose Thiamine on Their Level”, Naveed Ahmed S/o Muhammad Yaqub in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled “Synthesis and Biological Evaluation of Various Substituted Thiazinic Compounds”, Mamoona Khan D/o Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the subject of Art & Design after approval of her thesis entitled “The Aesthetics of Islamic Art in Timurid Safawid Painting.”