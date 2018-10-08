Share:

KARACHI - As many as one 12 suspects including target killers allegedly belonging to the political party were apprehended during ongoing raids and operations in parts of a metropolis on Sunday.

Two suspected target killers of a political party were arrested during a raid conducted by a police on a tip-off at Taimuria police remits. The suspects arrested were later identified as Yaqoob alias Mama and Farrukh alias Babar.

Police officials said that the suspects arrested were affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), adding that the arrested target killers have been involved in various cases of target killings including the targeted killings of rivalry political parties. Police officials said that apart from the targeted killing incidents, the suspects were also involved in various cases of kidnapping for ransom. The police also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

A suspected extortionist was arrested during a raid conducted by Tipu Sultan police. The accused arrested was identified as Ikhlaq. Police officials claimed that the suspect was involved in various cases of extortion while police also recovered a pistol from his possession.

Four more suspected criminals were arrested by Sacchal police. The suspects arrested were identified s Naeem alias Gul Zaman, Essa Khan, Tayyab and Saeed. Police officials also claimed to recovered arms and drugs from their possession. A drug peddler was also arrested during a raid conducted by Nazimabad police station. The accused was identified as Hanif alias Pankha. The police also recovered around five kilogrammes of Hashish. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway. Chakiwara police also arrested an accused, namely Saifullah aka Pathan. Police said that the accused was involved in various cases of street crimes while the police also recovered arms and ammunitions from his possession. Another suspect allegedly involved in drug peddling ws arrested during a raid conducted by Liaquatabad police. The accused was identified as Faizan alias Anwar. Police officials also claimed to have recovered drugs from his possession.

Two more suspected drug peddlers were arrested during a raid conducted by Garden police. The accused persons were identified as Fahim alias Kala and Babar alias Chita. Police officials also claimed to have recovered narcotics from their possession.