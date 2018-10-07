Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad Saddar Zone police have arrested six motorbike lifters from different areas of Tarnol, Ramna and Shalimar police stations and have recovered 13 motorbikes from their possession during the last 10 days, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said on special directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, SP Saddar Zone Muhammad Umar Khan consitituted special teams to arrest those involved in street crimes and motorbike lifters. During crackdown against them, PS Ramna arrested motorbike thief later identified as Nasir son of Allah Ditta and recovered eight stolen motorbikes from his possession. Shalimar police team arrested two thieves identified as Shahryar son of Latif and Junaid son of Javed involved in motorbike lifting and recovered four stolen bikes from their possession.

Furthermore, teams of Tarnol police station during crackdown arrested three bike lifters identified as Zeeshan, Asif and Bahadur and recovered one stolen bike from them.

Further investigation is underway from these arrested bike lifters and there is hope for more recovery. SSP (Operations) has appreciated the performance of saddar zone police and further ordered to all zonal police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and motorbike/vehicle lifters.

He ordered all officers to remain in their area, brief officers about nature of their duty to remain vigilant, said the spokesman.