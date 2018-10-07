Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 727,902 registered voters of NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV and NA-63, Rawalpindi-VII will elect their representative in by-elections to be held on Oct 14 while total 13 candidates are in the run for the elections in the constituencies. Syed Haider Ali Shah, Independent candidate with Jeep symbol, Syed Ishrat Ali Zaidi, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Arrow, Aqeel Malik, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Tiger, Qurban Ali, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Crane and Mansoor Hayat Khan, candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Bat symbol are in the run for the by-elections in NA-63.

According to the Returning Officer, no one will be allowed to violate election Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan during election campaign for By-election 2018. Talking to APP he said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators. The public office holders cannot participate in the election campaign in any manner whatsoever. According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the by-elections will be held on Oct 14 on the National and Provincial Assembly seats which became vacant due to the death of contesting/returned candidates, resignation and postponement of the elections. 370,967 registered voters of the constituency including 195,073 men and 175,894 women will cast their votes at 317 polling stations including 134 male stations, 126 female stations and 57 combined stations. Total 711 polling booths including 372 for men and 339 for women will be set up in the constituency where 747 Polling Officers, 1493 Assistant Presiding Officers and 333 Presiding Officers will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections in NA-63. Similarly, total eight candidates are in the run in NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV, the constituency of Rawalpindi city which has total 356,935 registered voters including 189,464 men and 167,471 women. Total 690 polling booths including 363 for men and 327 for women will be set up in the constituency where 726 Polling Officers, 1450 Assistant Presiding Officers and 347 Presiding Officers will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections.

Close contest is being expected between Sheikh Rashid Shafique, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with a Bat symbol and Sajjad Khan candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with a Tiger symbol while other candidates who are aspiring to become member of the Parliament from the constituency are Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Independent who has been allotted Jeep symbol, Asghar Ali Mubarak, the candidate of Pakistani Awami League, given Hockey, Tehmina Sajjad Khan, Independent, Butterfly, Zahid Aqeel, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Crane, Muhammad Azhar Aslam, Independent, Combat Tank and Muhammad Qaiser Mir Dad Khan, Independent candidate allotted Ice Cream symbol by the Returning Officer, NA-60, Rawalpindi-IV.

The constituency comprises the areas like Chaklala Cantonment except Census Charges No. 4, 5 and 6. Charges No 19, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28 of Census of Municipal Corporation and Potohar circles of Chaklala-I and Chaklala-II are also part of it. The by-elections will be held in Rawalpindi division on four National Assembly seats including, NA-56 Attock-II, NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII and NA-65 Chakwal-II and two Punjab Provincial Assembly seats PP-3, Attock-III and PP-27 Jhelum-III.