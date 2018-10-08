Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Sunday has authorised Additional IG Karachi to issue transfer and posting orders of the police personnel and officers from BS-1 to BS-18.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon the inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh vide para 96 (iii) of the judgment dated September 7, 2017 in CP D-7097 of 2016 and CP D-131 of 2017, the authority to issue transfer and posting orders is delegated as under with the immediate effect and until further orders,” reads a notification issued by the IGP Sindh.

It further added that Additional IG Karachi is authorised to issue transfer and posting orders within Karachi Range from BS-1 to BS-18 excluding district SPs and SPs Investigations, SPs Specialization Units of CIA from the officers placed at the disposal of Karachi Police Office. The Additional IG Karachi may requisition the services of any officer not posted in Karachi police for his transfer to KPO for the purpose of his placement at a desired post. Additional IG Karachi shall observe due diligence while making selection to post any officer.

According to a notification, Additional IG Karachi shall ensure the placement of right person for the right job and once an officer is posted, he should be given the security of tenure as provided by Supreme Court of Pakistan in Anita Turab case. In terms of this order, the transfer and posting orders by Additional IG Karachi will be self-executing. However, a copy thereof shall be endorsed to the office of the IGP Sindh, it added.