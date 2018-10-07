Share:

LAHORE-Adnan Siddiqui is one of the most prominent faces in the local entertainment industry and since his Bollywood debut, he's made quite an impression across the border too.

The actor on Sunday took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the recent sexual harassment cases and wrote: "I’ve recently read about a few cases sexual abuse, harassment, abduction and street crime across the globe. They’ve been on the rise in the last few days."

Citing the recent case of multiple Indian journalists who've been accused of sexual harassment by their male counterparts, Adnan wrote, "There are quite a few female journalists in India who’ve come out and openly spoken about various kinds of abuse they’ve faced or crime they’ve been subjected to. I read some stories on twitter and though I was quiet, it was bothering me."

"I’ve read a few stories about various crimes in Pakistan also recently. While some of them took a really long time to speak up, I must have to say it’s a very brave step. I think it requires immense courage to speak against such crimes. We’re progressing and growing then why not work towards making the world free of sexual abuse and harassment?" The star asked.

Adnan Siddiqui urged: "If you notice/experience anything that’s not favourable, or if someone tries to abuse or harass you please speak up. By keeping quiet you’re encouraging the culprit to continue with what he does. If today god forbid it’s you, tomorrow it would be someone else. "

"But he is more concerned about the women who don't/cannot speak up due to certain pressures which is why he feels women need to be encouraged and empowered to open up about such ordeals," The Sammi star explained.

The actor concluded with a message saying: "I feel, we must empower women to speak up against a crime they’ve been subjected to. Instead of putting allegations on them, trolling them, we must be empathetic towards them. Help them heal. Help them come out in the open and nab the culprits. Help the world become free of any abuse and harassment. Women are the torch bearers of tomorrow. I’m reminded of these lines by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, “Bol, ke lab azaad hai tere, bol, zabaan ab tak teri hai...”