LAHORE - Dozens of affectees of Rs15 billion DHA City scam staged a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park on Sunday.

Traffic was blocked due the protest and police were called in to disperse the protesters. Police then arrested eight to ten protesters, including two women.

Dr Abdullah was also present at the protest venue in the hope that he would get justice, but his hopes vanished when he was arrested by the police. Dr Abdullah said from a prison van, “We were protesting for plots and against the DHA administration. Our protest was peaceful, but police arrested us.”

Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor was also among the protesters. He was also arrested by the police. Somehow he managed to upload a video on social media from inside a prison van. In his video, he pleaded to the authorities concerned to look into the matter. “Even eight years after paying full price of plots, we have not been given possession of our plots. There is no word from the DHA administration,” a protester said.

The arrested protesters belong to reputable professions – they are teachers, professors and doctors.

This was the second protest by DHA City affectees after last month’s demonstration outside the DHA office.

The multi-billion scam is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau. It is pertinent to mention here that Hammad Arshad is the main accused in this scam, who is a relative of a former chief justice of Pakistan.

Protesters were holding placards inscribed with “give us our right”, “we want only our plots”, “DHA should not defame army” and “sada haq, aithay rakh”. “We demand justice, we demand plot,” reads a placard. They chanted slogans like “DHA is thief”.

Protesters said on the occasion that competent authorities should look into this matter of DHA City scam that has affected more than 10,000 people and all their savings have gone down the drain.