LAHORE - Agriculture Department will improve 200 water courses within 100 days and Water Management section of the department will complete this task.

Spokesman of the department said that farmer organisation will purchase all material for construction and government will bear its total payment. Farmers, he said, will bear only labour charges during this improvement of water courses.

“Farmer organizations of water channels will complete this task under their supervision and department will make the final check as per approved design of water channels.”

Total estimated cost of this program, he said, was Rs.465 million.

Farmers can get application forms for improvement of water courses during office timing from offices of regional Deputy Director/ Assistant Director Agriculture (Water Management). Application forms can be downloaded from official website of Water Management section. Application forms can be submitted to office of their regional Deputy Director (Water Management).