Islamabad-Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder yesterday urged the professionals from across Pakistan to apply for the UK government’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship. Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals who demonstrate leadership potential. It offers full financial support to study for a master’s degree at any UK university including course fees, travel and living expenses. The online application window for the 2019/2020 Chevening Scholarships closes on November 6. Richard Crowder said: “The Chevening scholarship programme gives scholars from across Pakistan the opportunity to study a fully-funded one year’s Master’s degree at any UK university, experience the diversity and culture of the UK, and build networks with scholars from around the world.” He added: “There is only a month left until the deadline so candidates should complete and submit their applications as soon as possible. We aim to have 50% female candidates from Pakistan by 2020, so I would particularly encourage eligible female candidates to apply.” Applications for the 2019/2020 Chevening Scholarships should be submitted through the Chevening website by November 6, said a British High Commission statement.

In Pakistan, over 1,650 scholars have benefited from the Chevening scholarship since 1983. Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organisations. The scholarships support study at UK universities mostly one year master’s degrees for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers. Chevening Scholarships began in 1983 and have developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. There are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network. The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent, currently the official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.