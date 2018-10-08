Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two bullet riddled bodies were found near Pir Sher Shah Link Road in the limits of Jahan Waah Police Station, some 40 kilometers off from here, on Sunday.

SHO Nazar Muhammad Samejo told this scribe that police was alerted by locals when they spotted the bodies of two middle-aged men at link road, who later identified as Bashir Ahmed, 35, and Hameed, 37, resident of Rabo Marafani village of Shikarpur district.

Area police reached the spot and moved the bodies to nearby hospital for postmortem examination and handed over to their heirs after conducting autopsies, the SHO added.

He further revealed that both the deceased had criminal record at Jahan Waah and Hamayoon Police Stations.

The SHO quoted the relatives of the deceased that both the middle-aged persons were shot dead over an old enmity developed with same community persons four years ago.

However, SHO said that killers would be arrested after lodging an FIR while on one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

There are many clans in Northern Sindh which are fighting with each other over trivial issues including ownership of a piece of agricultural land, theft, quarrel between children, honour killing, monetary matter and various tiny problems which have claimed a large number of lives of innocent people and left score of injured.

Sindh government should pay its heed towards deadly conflicts for the larger interests of the people of Sindh.