Rawalpindi-The experts at a daylong ‘Career Building Seminar’ held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) instilled hope among the irresolute students by guiding them towards choosing better and appropriate educational discipline to build their careers. It was the first episode of the career seminar series organized by Center of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) in collaboration with Society for the Advancement of Community, Health, Education and Training (SACHET) Pakistan, LangTech, a language institute and Harmony Technologies.

The seminar titled ‘Explore Your Potential’ was organized with an aim to help the students, especially the pre-medical students to choose various professions in healthcare discipline instead of remaining stick to just one of two fields.

The students were informed that there were dozens of disciplines in healthcare sector, other than mainstream MBBS/BDS, where students have opportunity to enter in this particular field. Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director CASHT, Tayyab Hussain Malik said that the students must choose their career in accordance with their aptitude which would guarantee their success in future.

He informed the pre-medical students that this was the right time to choose their career, urging them that they should love and enjoy whatever the line of profession they choose for themselves.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the seminar informed the students about various scholarships available at home and abroad in MBBS/BDS. Other experts including Ismail Jan, Human Resource Expert, Shams Karim, Public Health Professional and Ahmed Hassan also spoke on the occasion and guided the students how to choose appropriate field for themselves.

Meanwhile, the students who participated in the seminar expressed satisfaction over the moot and highlighted the need that such events should be conducted in future to guide the students who usually remain confused about their career building at this particular stage. They said that the career experts have instilled new hope among the students and pulled them out of confusion which they have been facing in choosing their career. Among others, the seminar was attended by a large number of students from various colleges and institutes of twin-cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.