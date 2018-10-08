Share:

TAIPEI - American John Catlin shot a seven-under-par 65 to become the fifth person to win three titles in a single season on the Asian Tour at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in Taiwan Sunday. Catlin, who held a share of the lead since the second round, had a decisive birdie on 16 which gave him a two-shot lead going into the last two holes. "This win means a lot to me. All the pressure of trying to qualify for CIMB next week and not knowing where I was standing. And to be able to stand up to that is just awesome," Catlin said, referring to the upcoming CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur. "If you told me I was going to play in a PGA Tour event six months ago, I would be like, it's not going to happen. But now that I've got in, it's amazing and I'm so excited to go there," he added.