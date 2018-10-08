Share:

PESHAWAR : Former Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Adnan Jalil has welcomed the constitution of Council of Business Leaders (CBL) by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, but expressed concern over the ignoring of SME sector in it. In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that SME is the largest sector of the national economy. Therefore, it should have been given representation on the council. Mohammad Adnan Jalil, who is also the general secretary of KP Business Advisory Council (KP BAC) reminded that the PTI manifesto for the general elections of July 25 was mentioning the promotion of SME sector, but in the CBL it had given representation to only big tax payers while the SME sector has been ignored completely. He demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Omar for inclusion of at least two representatives of the SME sector in general and holding of consultations with KP BAC for its representation in particular.

According to business community Small Chambers of different districts have also expressed concern over the ignoring of SME sector in the council and demanding representation for them.