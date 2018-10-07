Share:

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) announced the written result of the Competitive Examination-2018. Once again result is not to the expectation. 11887 candidates appeared in exam out them only 569 students passed their written test. The passing ratio past four is 3.3% in 2014, 3.1% in in 2015, 2.06% in 2016, 3.3% in 2017 and the passing ratio is little bit increased in this year 4.7% ratio. It is not enough much needed to increase the ratio.

These figures shows that there is how much needed attention to address the issue. The continuous disappointing result is alarming situation for Higher Education Commission (HEC) and their chairman Dr Tariq Banuri and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and their chairman Naveed Akram Cheema. Taking notices of the CSS results and made a committee to identify the failures, faults and weakness the system. Without a meaningful reforms in higher education sector and civil services, we cannot achieved the target of improvement and upgrade.

It is not only the weakness of system, there is another factor is present the failure. Most of the candidates who apply to CSS exam thinks that it the piece of cake, they will give a few months and the will successful. Overconfidence, yes some brightest students have failed their CSS exam due to being overconfident. When its exam time, some students cannot handle the tough schedule and get stress. Some students think going to academies will help to clear their exam easily, academies are usually tend to waste precious time.

So I request to concern authorities to take serious action to get better result in CSS exam in future.

AFTAB ALI BAIG,

Karachi, September 25.