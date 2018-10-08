Share:

ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League Chairman Dr Mohammad Amjad has resigned as party chairman as well as given up the basic membership of the party.

According to the party spokesman, Dr Mohammad Amjad has also given his resignation to the patron-in-chief of the party Gen.(Retd) Pervez Musharraf in Dubai on Sunday.

Dr Amjad had submitted his resignation to the party’s central executive committee on September 30 but the CEC members had not accepted the resignation and deferred the matter till further order.

Although Dr Amjad had not cited any reason for his resignation from party’s chairmanship as well as basic membership but the insiders in the party informed that he (Dr Amjad) was not happy over the party’s patron-in-chief’s decision to stay out of the country and avoid facing pending cases including the high treason case against him in Pakistan.

These sources said that Dr Amjad was of the view that as the cases against Gen(Retd) Musharraf were politically motivated so he should return back and fight these cases out in the courts of law. But when he saw that even in the face of Supreme Court of Pakistan’s concessions and direction against his arrest on landing back in the country when Gen.(Retd) Pervez Musharraf decided to stay out of the country he decided to quit the party.