SIALKOT - The officers of the Pakistan Service Academy attended a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). They said that the world should focus on broadening the scope of mutual cooperation by extending it to the areas of trade, investment, and energy and infrastructure development with Pakistan.

They said that the Sialkot exporters have set the unique examples of self-help, advising the others to replicate these examples as well.

On this occasion, acting SCCI President Waqas Akram Awan gave a detailed briefing about the achievements, targets, future goals of the Sialkot exporters and Sialkot's socio-economic and human development on self-help basis by Sialkot exporters.

He stressed the need of making all out sincere efforts for developing the business-to-business contacts between Pakistan and other countries the world for establishing strong trade relations. He appreciated the role of Foreign Service Academy in training officers, building their capacity and capability.

The fact that business survives and flourishes under an enabling environment for which, stable law and order is a basic requirement and its importance cannot be denied, he stated.

He said that there was a huge scope for establishing joint ventures and business cooperation between their respective countries and Sialkot-Pakistan based companies especially in the field of Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Leather Products and Information Technology.

He added that there was an urgent need to strengthen linkages between private sectors of world's other countries with Sialkot-Pakistan for enhancing bilateral trade.

SCCI Acting President Waqas Akram Awan presided over the meeting. Shehbaz M Malik (Director Programme) Pakistan Foreign Service Academy and SCCI Vice President Aamir Hameed Bhatti were also present.

Akram Awan narrated that Sialkot is Pakistan's export capital and an SME industrial city, which represents an economy and a breed of entrepreneurs quite different from that nurtured in Pakistan over the years.

He said that the Sialkot has a high degree of exposure to the international economy with entrepreneurs visiting worldwide market, participating in numerous trade fairs abroad and hosting visits of foreign buyers. Even the smallest of exporter is likely to boast of extensive travel history for maintaining contact with the outside world.

This exposure to the international environment has led to the realization that firms have to become more professional in order to compete favorably in the international market, he added.

Sialkot represents an industrial setup producing specialized products that are supplied to top brands and buyers all over the world.

"We produce sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, and gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware & table ware, hollow ware, hunting knives, table cutlery/flatware, and military uniform badges.

The city is earning US $ 2 billion annually to play instrumental role in strengthening economy," he added.

The Pakistan Foreign Service Officers also showed keen interest in a documentary on "Sialkot...a city of the progressive people" shown them during the meeting by SCCI management.

Later, the delegation of the officers of the Pakistan Foreign Service Academy led by Shehbaz M. Malik (Director Programme) also witnessed the production and manufacturing processes of the sports goods and surgical instruments. They also witnessed the international standard craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans.

They said that there was no doubt to say that the Sialkot exporters have the great potential to explore and capture the world trade markets by exporting their world quality export products, saying that the Sialkot exporters were much dedicated and enthusiastic.

EXERCISE: Law enforcing agencies conducted a full scale emergency exercise at Sialkot international airport.

According to the Abdul Shakur Mirza (Public Relations Manager of Sialkot international airport), the officials of Sialkot international airport, Airport Security Force (ASF), Rescue 1122 Sialkot , health department, Sialkot Bomb Disposal Squad , fire brigade , local police, traffic police ,Edhi Foundation and airlines' staff participated in this emergency exercise. They also checked their preparedness regarding the fire eruption in the planes and any bomb hoax there as well.