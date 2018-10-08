Share:

SADIQABAD - Speakers during an address to a ceremony said that the extra-curricular activities built critical life-skills that cannot be replicated in the classroom. The ceremony was held at local Taekwondo Academy in connection with the players' belt promotion and distribution of prize among them here the other day.

They pointed out that one important benefit of the extra-curricular activities was the building of a solid personality and interpersonal skills, especially in team-oriented activities at schools. "The games for self-defence allow the players to sense of security and firm confidence in them."

They added that the ability to manage extracurricular activities in addition to school coursework required the development of time-management and organizational skills. Renowned businessman Shehroze and Usama Maqsood spoke on the occasion and distributed prizes to the players.