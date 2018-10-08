Share:

FAISALABAD : Agricultural experts have said that attack of whitefly has been witnessed in cotton fields. Therefore, farmers should take immediate measures to control it. A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here Sunday that cotton growers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice a week and continue the process by end of October. After October, the severity of pest attack decreases, he added. He also advised cotton farmers to listen to weather reports on radio, television or other media before watering their crops. He said that cotton is a precious crop which not only plays an important role in stabilising national economy but also helps farmers mitigate their financial problems. They can get guidance, help and information from toll free agri helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000 from 8am to 8pm. Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has launched the kitchen gardening programme and established seven sale points across district to provide seed packs to interested people.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Malik Muhammad Ijaz told the media that the Agriculture Department would sell 2,700 seed packets of winter season vegetables on low price. One seed packet can be purchased from the sale points in Rs50 while Agriculture staffers would also help people regarding cultivation methods.