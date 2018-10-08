Share:

FAISALABAD/MIANWALI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken into custody a man for allegedly posting a girl's objectionable pictures on social media.

The FIA's Cyber Crime Wing registered a case against Sikandar for blackmailing his former class fellow by posting her immoral pictures on social media for some time.

Acting on the girl's complaint, the FIA nabbed the accused and recovered her objectionable pictures from his laptop.

Meanwhile, the FIA acting on a tip-off, recovered 19 youth from a gang of human traffickers involved in sending youth to Europe via Turkey and arrested them.

A FIA team conducted a raid on a bus near Mianwali as the human traffickers were transporting the youth for onward trafficking abroad.

These human traffickers had received Rs0.15 million each from parents of the youth to send them to Turkey.

Arrested six human traffickers were indentified as: Abbas Naveed, Muhammad Aslam, Saif, Qaiser, Muhammad Khan, Imtiaz Naveed and Shahbaz Ahmed. A case has been registered against them.