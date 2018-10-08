Share:

PARIS - Frankie Dettori won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Enable on Sunday, repeating his success from last year. Favourite Enable, trained by John Gosden, was run close by Sea Of Class at Longchamp, but hung on to become only the eighth horse in history to win the Arc twice. Sea Of Class was some way off the leaders in the home turn but picked up pace to push Enable to the line, but Dettori's mount won by a neck in a thrilling finish. Cloth Of Stars was third.