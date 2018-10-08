Share:

OKARA - The increase in gas tariff would trouble the poor families, said Flt Lt (r) Ch Arshad Iqbal, PML-N leader and founder president of Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Talking to journalists here, he said that increase in gas prices would raise the prices of commodities in markets.

He added, "The present government has shattered the dreams of the masses." He said, "The increase in gas prices will affect the industrial production."

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer supervised the anti-encroachment drive in Okara Janay Maula cemetery, Shere Rabbani town, Kot Amir Ali Shah cemetery and adjoining markets.

At Renala Khurd and Depalpur, the DC ordered the removal of debris of encroachment from roads and streets to make the passages clean and well passable.

He further advised the subordinate officials to continue anti-encroachment campaign with discernment. "No backing or support is considered at all in accomplishing the government instructions," he said.

He also advised the officials to throw away the debris of encroachment as far from the city as could be possible and the encroachers must not be able to bring back these things for reconstruction of encroachments.

He said, "No one is allowed to construct boundary wall within cemetery. The administration must take severe legal action against such encroach.