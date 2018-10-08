Share:

FAISALABAD : Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start gram cultivation immediately by using approved varieties and complete it at the earliest for getting better yield. According to a spokesman, the most best suitable time for gram cultivation in Attock, Chakwal and other districts of North Punjab is up to October 15, whereas growers of Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should cultivate it from Oct 15 till Nov 10. Similarly, the best time for the purpose in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah is up to Oct 30, while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of central Punjab should cultivate gram from Oct 15 to Nov 15, he added. Among the approved varieties of gram include C-44, Punjab-91, Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, etc., he added.