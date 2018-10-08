Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - PML-Q stalwart and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Ch Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, son of Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi, will be the unanimous candidate for the slot of District Nazim Bahawalpur.

He stated these remarks during a meeting with the delegation of councillors of Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East and civil society activists at his residence. The delegation was led by PML-Q Bahawalpur District President Syed Salahuddin Ahmed Jeelani.

The federal minister hoped that all the groups and political parties would back the candidature of Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, a qualified young leader of former ruling Abbasi family of Ex-Bahawalpur State.

He asked councillors and other members of the delegation to prepare themselves for the upcoming local bodies polls. He informed that both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had submitted their recommendations to Prime Minister Imran Khan under which the district head of the local bodies would be elected on adult franchise basis, while the local bodies institutions would be fully empowered in all 36 districts of the Punjab province.

This new local bodies system will resolve the public problems at their doorsteps and new young dedicated leadership will emerge in upcoming local bodies polls.

Fourteen councillors of Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East, Syed Sabar Hussein Shah, Asif Gondal, Hanif Qureshi, Alhaj Fida Hussein Tabussum, Ahsan Khan Alizai, Lala Tanver Jutt, Dr Mehar Maqsood, Farooq Warraich, Talib Khan Akakhel, Allah Bakhsh Joiya, Riaz Hussein alias Raju Qureshi, Jeela Ram, Mian Siddique Asim, Hashim Kamboh along with Ex-Nazim City Ejaz Khan Baloch, former councillors including Muslim Qureshi and Haji Siddique Chuhan assured Federal Minister Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema of their support to Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi candidature for the slot of District Nazim Bahawalpur.