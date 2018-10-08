Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that establishing an organisation to serve humanity, then maintain it sustainable and keep progressing towards prosperity is a difficult task and requires a lot of determination and patience.

Governor Ismail shared these views while addressing the Awards Ceremony of 100 years celebrations of Kharadar General Hospital on Sunday. He said that to serve medical services to the population of Lyari district and nearby underprivileged areas for 100 years is a blessing and for such marvellous efforts, I pay special tribute to president, management and the staff of hospital.

Kharadar General Hospital President Mohammad Bashir Jan Mohammad said that true spirits, passion to serve the humanity and goodwill can help you in achieving such historic milestones. Today, Kharadar General Hospital’s 100 years medical services is a prime example for human values. To provide the quality health services for the deserving population, education, training and research for community is the mission of Kharadar General Hospital.

Chairman, Hospital Management Committee, Prof Dr Abdul Gaffar Billoo said that hospital played an important role is saving the life’s of pregnant mothers and new born babies and over the years has advanced towards prosperity and is now counted as a prominent hospitals of Pakistan where quality services are being provided at subsidized rates along with medical training, nursing college, and research activities are performed at extraordinary level.

CEO, Kharadar General Hospital congratulated the staff for providing continuous quality health services over the years. He said that Hospital staff has dedicated their lives to relieve the human agony and pain through sympathy and professional services. Kharadar General Hospital is serving the residents of Karachi as well as the adjacent areas of Baluchistan and tribal areas of Iran. The patients taking treatment from hospital consider the hospital as a family hospital.

He thanked the support of Hospital President Mohammad Bashir Janmohammad, Chairman Prof. Dr. Abdul Gaffar Billoo, Office Bearers, Donors, Friends, Management and the Staff and said that this journey would not be possible without your continuous support. He further added that hospital services is a gift for the society but on this historic completion of 100 years hospital has constructed a new nursing education block with a cost of 60Million rupees to educate the area’s student which will be soon inaugurated.

Later on, Governor, Imran Ismail presented momentum to the Hospital Staff, Special Children, Healthy and Well babies, Mother of Quintuplets and her kids.

Senator Dr Sikander Mendharo, MNA Abdul Shakoor Shaad, renowned Industrialist Arif Habib and other esteemed personalities from the business and health society attended the ceremony and appreciated the efforts of Kharadar General Hospital.