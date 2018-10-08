Share:

LAHORE - World Space Week 2018 is being marked in the metropolis with several activities. World Space Week is observed every year from October 4 to October 10.

This year enthusiastic celebrations of WSW in Pakistan clear the air that space sciences and particularly astronomy have no grounds in this part of the world. Things are changing and opportunities like World Space Week let the astronomy community and their work shine through to the general public.

Last year (2017), Pakistan had the 2nd highest number of events registered and conducted during the World Space Week (data by World Space Week official report). All developed nations in Europe and our own neighbour, India, had fewer events than us.

Astrobiology Network of Pakistan, in collaboration with Forman Christian College, Lahore Astronomical Society (LAST) and Khwarizmi Science Society (KSS), is going to mark the WSW 2018 with the theme of ‘Let's Explore the Universe’.

This event will be held in collaboration with Forman Christian College, Benade Physics Society (BPS) and Formanites Intermediate Physics Society (FIPS).

Umair Asim who is a founder of Lahore Astronomical Society, a platform for astronomers to share their passion for space and astronomy told The Nation that LAST have been very arranging series of events for the astronomy lovers in Pakistan. “Astronomy is world full of wonders and excitements. Pakistan has tremendous potential and treasure of astronomy and all we need is government’s support to bring a real life revolution in the field of the astronomy within Pakistan,” he said.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is also going to arrange a declamation contest at SRDC office today (on Monday). While National Space Regency is also arranging Mobile Space Education Bus for Lectures and space awareness Workshops in different schools of the city.

There are number of societies working for the promotion of the astronomy in city including Astrobiology Network of Pakistan (ABNP), a volunteer organization which has been providing vital information, inspiration, and motivation to all for Science education. Other societies including Khwarizmi Science Society (KSS) supported by LUMS and Benade Physics Society (BPS) which is an academic society of Forman Christian College who are working for the promotion of the astronomy among students and layman.

Roshan Bukhari from Lahore Astronomical society told The Nation that figuring out space and its mysteries satisfies our deepest desire of exploration that usually goes unaddressed in this very urban and non exploratory lifestyle of ours.

What makes the astronomy so excited for him? He said, “It addresses part of our curiosity that remains unfulfilled. Exploring the mysteries of space tells us about ourselves. Your origins trace back to the cores of stars bigger and hotter than our Sun. Upon their death, elements heavier than Hydrogen are sprinkled across the cosmos, out of which we are made. We are star stuff! To explore the universe is to explore ourselves,” he explained.