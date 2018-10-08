Share:

OKARA - A fraudulent man was arrested for posing self to be Quetta Superintendent of Police on Friday. The accused, identified as Khalid Hussain, called on ASP Depalpur Malik Singhar and introduced himself as Muhammad Tahir, SP Quetta. He took police contingent with him and visited various police stations for check up. Feeling doubt, the SHO Haveli Lakha investigated and reached his reality by asking his name. Bogus visiting cards were also recovered from him. A case was registered against him. Further investigation was underway.