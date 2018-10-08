Share:

LAHORE - A 35-year-old man was shot dead by his relative over property dispute in Akbari Gate police precincts, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Malik Imran, a resident of Mohalla Kakkay Zai, in the limits of Akbari Gate. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy.

A police official said Imran was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-law Qasim as they clashed over property dispute late Saturday night. Imran died on the spot while Qasim fled instantly.

The victim family told the police that Qasim had developed a dispute with Imran and over property.

The police registered a murder case against Qasim and his son and launched the investigation with no arrest made so far.