Share:

Islamabad-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought details about the plots which were solely meant for maternity homes and hospitals but the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials later converted them into commercial property so that it could proceed against the responsible CDA officials, it has been learnt. As the Bureau started investigation into the scam, more cases of such conversion have come to surface, according to the CDA officials who spoke to The Nation on condition of anonymity.

The cases where plots meant for hospitals were converted into commercial ones include plot No 1 model village Noor Pur Shahan, Islamabad; plot No 11, Markaz G-11 Islamabad; plot No 11, Class-III shopping centre sector F-7/2 Islamabad and plot No 3-C, Markaz F-8 Islamabad. According to the sources, these plots were converted into commercial plots not without any monetary gains. The NAB has sought information under section 19 of the NAO-1999 in the inquiry under section 18(C) NAO-1999 against the officers/officials of CDA and others regarding conversion of plot No. 1 at model village Noor Pur Shahan, Islamabad.

According to the details, plot No 1 shopping centre measuring 1888 square yards at Noor Pur Shahan was allotted to Dr Robina Fareed in November 1981 for establishment of a maternity home/hospital @ Rs 35 per square yards (Rs 66080). Possession was handed over on 27 March 1982 while the building plan was approved on 14 January 1984 and revised possession was handed over on 19 March 1987. Dr Robina informed the Authority in November 2005 that the maternity home has not been completed on the plot due to non-availability of services like water, electricity, approach road etc by the CDA. The Authority granted extension in the construction period up to 13 December 2006 free of charges on the basis of non-provision of infrastructure facilities at the site. However, Dr Robina transferred the ownership rights in the name of Shahid Ahmed Siddiqui, Javaid Siddiqui and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui in March 2006. On the request of new lessees, the plot was converted from maternity home/hospital to a commercial one. The summary in this regard was prepared and presented by the Planning Wing of the CDA and the CDA Board approved the proposal on 2 March 2007. Presently, the plot stands allotted/ transferred in the name of Muhammad Luqman Kamil and Liaqat Ali vide transfer letter dated 18 June 2015. Meanwhile, the case was taken up by the NAB regarding conversion of land use from maternity home to commercial. The three other identical cases are also under inquiry at the NAB, according to the sources.