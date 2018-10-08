Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special committee formed by the Supreme Court on illegal appointments in the National Accountability Bureau has recommended in its report to repatriate two Director Generals of the Bureau to their parent departments, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

Last year, the apex court, while taking a suo motu notice of the illegal appointment, had constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by Secretary Establishment Division with a task to examine the appointments, promotions, deputations and absorptions made in the bureau since 1999.

The committee had served a notice on 22 officers, including four director generals of the bureau, in first week of May and summoned them for personal hearing.

Later, in pursuance of the Supreme Court order, the NAB had issued show cause notices to 60 NAB senior officers for personal hearings in the first week of November 2017.

The committee final report will be submitted to apex court in next two to three days and it recommended sending of services of DG NAB Sukkhar Fayyaz Quesrahi and DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farman Ali back to their departments due to no experience of investigation.

About DG NAB Sukkhar Fayyaz Quesrahi, the report said: “The committee recommends that the job description of the officer prior to joining NAB did not specifically that he possessed practical experience in the field of inquiry/investigation/research/legal matters. Moreover the fresh certificate submitted by the officer stipulates that his core responsibility was to analyse, inquire and scrutinise the estimates for approval of the competent authority coupled with creation of a research laboratory which cannot be taken as that he himself had actually carried out any research therefore, it does not fall within the parameters of requirement as per advertisement and his services cannot be retained in NAB. Hence, NAB may consider repartition of the officer to his parent department if it is legally possible. He may, however, be considered for fresh recruitment as and when vacancy occurs.”

Earlier, the NAB served the notice on officers and said: “It is submitted that in pursuance of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 31-03 2017 in the suo motu case (No 13 of 2016) and in accordance with Sections 8.02, 8.03 and Chapter-11 of NAB’s TCS, as the case may be, the 22 officers have been advised to appear for personal hearing in the committee room, Establishment Division Islamabad, if they so desire, along with supporting documents, if any, to satisfy the committee.”