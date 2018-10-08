Share:

MULTAN - The district administration has decided to take stern action against those parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio. The administration also decided to provide special security to anti-polio vaccinators. In this connection a meeting was held here to review arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign. Speaking at the meeting, ADC (Finance) Arshad Gopang said that children are asset to and future of the national and all-out efforts will be to protect them against from polio. He also directed the officials concerned to organise walks and seminars to create awareness among the masses about the crippling disease.