Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan who chaired a meeting of Punjab Cabinet on Sunday directed the ministers to ensure timely achievement of targets as set under 100 days plan of the PTI government.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister also assured federal government’s complete support to Punjab government in its drive against land grabbers and encroachers.

The prime minister while directing for stern action against the land mafia, advised the provincial government against creating problems for the common man during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the ongoing campaign against land mafia and encroachments, spearheaded by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister informed the premier that he had reduced expenses of CM office from 5.5 million per month in the previous government tenure to 0.9 million per month. The prime minister said that he was glad that the chief minister had reduced the expenses but the people should also be informed of the achievement because people wanted to know such feats.

Khan urged the provincial cabinet members to strive for serving the masses and asked the Punjab government to lend its support in the national cleanliness and plantation campaigns. The prime minister was of the view that the steps should be taken for judicious utilization of the government-owned lands and buildings.

Terming the by-elections as of utmost significance for the PTI, he directed for running effective public campaigns.

The prime minister took the cabinet into confidence over the local government system (LG) and the housing programme and said for improving the system, difficult decisions should be taken. Directing the Punjab Cabinet for timely legislation over the LG system, he assured that the PTI would remove the hitches in the old local government system and introduce a new one.

The objective of the local government system was based upon public welfare so that the powers could be transferred to the grassroots level, he said, adding the system would help implement the developmental projects on time.

The prime minister said under the LG system, there would be a complete check on the financial mismanagement. Earlier, the prime minister held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office. Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar was also present during the meeting.