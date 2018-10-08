Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Faisal Rana said that police recovered stolen items worth more than Rs70 million from 89 members of 26 gangs busted in the last three months.

During this time collectively 5621 cases were registered, 9490 suspects arrested and challans of 4394 cases were completed and presented to courts while during the investigation 267 cases turned out to be fake and dismissed.

In the same time, frame cases of crimes against humans 446 cases out of 1072 were challaned to court and 2500 criminals involved in these cases arrested.

Similarly in crimes against property, 1132 cases were registered from which 1835 suspects were arrested and 780 cases were challaned to court. The police recovered 11 cars, 154 motorcycles, 236 cattle, 2 tractors, cash and jewelry from their possession, he said.

He expressed these remarks during the press conference at his office on Thursday. In a reply, he said that during the crackdown on drug dealers throughout the region 603 cases were registered and 618 criminals were arrested with 153 kilogramme charas, 24588 liter liquor, 1910 liter Lehan, and 4 kilogramme heroine.

The RPO said that during the crackdown on illegal weapons throughout the region, 377 cases were registered and police recovered 6 Kalashnikovs, 22 rifles, 51 12 bore guns, and 275 pistol/revolvers while arrested 377 accused in these cases.

He said that gambling dens were also raided and throughout the region 93 gambling dens were hit along with 18 brothels and police registered 111 cases. He added that police arrested 2099 wanted criminals of category A and B wanted in different cases.

Bahawalpur Police arrested 33 of category A, 326 of category B, Bahawalnagar police arrested 27 of category A, 317 of category B while Rahim Yar Khan police arrested 149 of category A, 1247 criminals of category B.

He said that throughout the region collectively 10,800 acre and 345 Kanal land was recovered from illegal occupants, throughout the division in accordance with CM Punjab's Green and Clean Punjab campaign 6215 acre and 885 kanal land was retrieved.