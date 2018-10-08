Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Safdar Ali Wahla, who secured 10,000 votes on the ticket of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in July 25 elections and remained fourth in Gojra PP-118, has announced to support PML-N backed independent candidate Bilal Asghar Warraich.

Wahla had previously announced to support PTI ticket-holder Asad Zaman Cheema, but now has changed his decision. On the other hand, TLP Gojra leadership has announced that the TLP will not support any of the candidates in Gojra PP-118 by-election.

The seat vacated after PML-N MNA Khalid Javed Warraich, who simultaneously won from PP-118 and NA-111, retained MNA seat.

The PML-N had awarded ticket to Fauzia Warraich, wife of Khalid Javed Warraich, but her nomination papers were rejected. In her place, PML-N activist Mansoor Ahmed Bhangoo was given the party ticket.

Recently, a new situation developed after reconciliation between the Warraich brothers due to which PML-N MNA Khalid Javed Warraich and party ticket-holder Mansoor Ahmed Bhangoo announced that Bilal Asghar Warraich, younger brother of Khalid Javed Warraich, would contest election as an independent candidate but would be considered as PML-N supported candidate.

Meanwhile, PPP divisional general secretary Haji Ishaq said that under agreement between the PPP and PML-N leadership they support each other's candidates.

"But at Gojra, PPP candidate Asif Kamboh will not withdraw his candidature as the PML-N has not any ticket-holder in the constituency and the PML-N is supporting an independent candidate."