KARACHI - After worst defeat in July 25 general elections, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has again step up to show its political muscles in upcoming by-election.

PSP has fielded Syed Asif Hasnain from NA-243 Karachi East II, Arshad Vohra from NA-247 Karachi South II and Yasir Uddin form PS-111 Karachi South V in the by-polls scheduled to be held on October 14.

So far PSP has opened its election offices in the respective constituencies and workers were moving door-to-door convincing the resident of the constituencies to vote in favour of party candidates. Also the workers were distributing Syed Mustafa Kamal letters along with voters’ cards in which PSP chairman has urged that resident to vote for the PSP candidates.

Kamal in the letter has adopted a stance that PSP leadership is not against government but after marking victory in the by-election would highlight the issues of the people in the assemblies along with suitable and speedy solutions of the problems being faced by the Karachiites since long. In the message Kamal has said that Karachi being in the list of the developed cities of the world needs immediate measures as on the other hand Karachi is also listed as one of the worst city of the world.

Furthermore PSP was also sending recorded voice message of the PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal to registered voters of the constituencies seeking votes in the by-polls.

Worth mentioning here that former Mayor Karachi led PSP failed to produce results in general election held on 25th July, 2018. Kamal who predicted a clean sweep from most of Karachi constituencies even failed to win the seats from where he was in the run of polls. At NA-253 Karachi Central-I, Mustafa Kamal only managed to secure 12891 votes similarly Kamal secured 7605 and 6383 votes from PS-124 Karachi Central-II and PS-127 Karachi Central-V respectively.