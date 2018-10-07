Share:

The Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat addressing the media has threatened in no uncertain terms to attack Pakistan by saying:

1. Pakistan was doing what it had been doing.

2. We need to take stern action to avenge the barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out.

3. Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin.

4. I think the other side must also feel the same pain.

5. Indian forces will take further measures and that he cannot inform them about their next action (as it would lose the element of surprise.)

6. There is always a surprise in Indian forces’ action.

Oh my God, what is it if not an open ultimatum? Does Bipin Rawat know what he is talking about? He has threatened to attack Pakistan at a place and time of his choosing! A nuclear power state threatening to attack another nuclear power neighbouring state! And, it would be extremely foolish of Pakistan not to be prepared for the attack. And the best way to do is to pre-empt it. Leave no chance with the enemy to surprise you.

The Foreign Minister Mr. Shah Mahmood Qureshi must, therefore, make it amply clear to the UN Security Council that under such an unambiguous threat from India Pakistan reserves its rights to pre-empt the Indian strike with whatever force, means and materials it has at a place and time of its own choosing.

Nasr o minallahe wa fatahun qreeb

COL. RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, September 26.