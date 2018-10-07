Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have launched anti-encroachment campaigns in the city. According to RDA, it has retrieved its 12 kanal land from encroachers in Mohanpura, City Saddar Road and Kashmiri Bazaar and Gunjmandi area. According to the RDA anti-encroachment drive in charge Mohammad Ijaz, the authority started an operation against encroachment last week during which over 12 kanal land was retrieved from the shopkeepers and stallholders in different areas. The RMC has also issued 15-day notices to the shopkeepers in the city areas to remove encroachments voluntarily otherwise action in accordance with the law would be taken against them.

The Punjab government has also directed the authorities concerned to prepare a list of encroached land in Rawalpindi.

The Assistant Commissioners have been directed to identify the encroachments in the city. Chairing a meeting held here on the directive of Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, nearly two weeks ago, the Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat directed the authorities concerned to start the anti-encroachment drive. The DG instructed the directors, senior Magistrate and Law officer to take strict action against encroachments under Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976 without any fear or favour.

He directed to take action in accordance with the law to remove encroachments and land mafia within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.