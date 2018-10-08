Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Region Cricket Association (RRCA) interim committee chairman Ashraf Hussain vows to resolve issues being faced by the region and provide justice to long-suffering players of the city.

Talking to The Nation, Ashraf said: “I have taken over the reins of the association around a month back and I am still adapting to the conditions. I know, I have long experience of dealing with sports and let me assure all that even for a day or year, I will ensure merit during the selection of Rawalpindi Region team and also provide every facility to the players.”

He said he knows this region has great amount of talent, which needs patronage to grow and flourish. “We have a committed and experienced coach in shape of Sabih Azhar, who has long history of great achievements at regional as well as international level.

“I know the basic problems of the regional players, who need grounds and round the year cricket. I will soon call an emergency meeting of all the affiliated clubs of Rawalpindi District, listen to their complaints and try to resolve them professionally. We are capable of finding solutions and implement them for the sake of cricket, as regions are the nursery of providing fresh talent to the national team,” he added.

He said that he knows Rawalpindi Region has not hosted regional and district club level tournaments for a long period, due to different reasons, but now the club cricket will be started, as without it, the regional can’t hunt fresh and promising talent. “The region has been facing acute shortage of cricket grounds. Although previous government provided a few cricket grounds, yet those are good for early cricket, but not good for competitive cricket and hosting high-level tournaments.

“I have good relations with Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and I will meet him soon and request him to allocate a piece of land at Carriage Factory ground. I hope Sheikh Rasheed, who himself is a huge fan of sports and especially cricket, will surely help us in this regard. We need to work on war-footings to construct cricket grounds and we’ll also prepare mini-pitches, where youth of the area may get training under top coaches,” he added.

Ashraf said Pindi Stadium has long cricketing history and he wants to restore its image. “I am very serious about conducting coaching courses, clinics for youth under the top coaches of this region. Maximum players in Rawalpindi Region team are local, who are doing wonders in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“Soon we will make our region financially very strong so that we may facilitate local players fully and may stop them to join departments. I have a few plans, which I will implement soon for the betterment of regional cricket. I want to contribute towards Pakistan cricket and provide the national team with a number of talented regional players,” Ashraf concluded.