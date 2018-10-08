Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has released over Rs 37.6 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs 675 billion.

The released funds include Rs 24.8 billion for federal ministries and Rs 11.8 billion for special areas, a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform said.

Out of these allocations, Rs 2.78 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs 13.9 billion under PSDP 2018-19.

Railways Division received Rs 4.17 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs 205.45 million out of its total allocation of Rs 3.6 billion.

The government also released an amount of Rs 4.6 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission out of total allocation of Rs 30.9 billion, while Rs 4.7 billion have been released for Atomic Energy Commission.

Water Resource Division received Rs 455 million out of its total allocation of Rs 77.99 billion under PSDP 2018-19. The government also released Rs 593 million for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 10.9 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19 while Rs 60 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 285 million.

An amount of Rs 60 million have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs 12.34 billion while Rs 153 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 802 million for the current year.

Similarly an amount of Rs 9.3 million have been released for Petroleum Division out of allocations of Rs 463 million, Rs 865 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 7.05 billion whereas Rs 246.7 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs 2.9 billion.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 20 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 226 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has also released Rs 4.74 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 25.8. billion,and Rs 7.1 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 17.5 billion.

The government also released Rs 60 million for NTDC/PEPCO out of total allocation of Rs 33.3 billion, whereas Rs 110 million have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs 6.5 billion.

An amount of Rs799 million have been released for Prime Minister’s Youth Hunarmand Programme , Special Federal Development Programme for Temporarily Displaced Persons and Security Enhancement, and Gas Infrastructure Development Cess for which a total allocations of Rs 7.8 billion was made for the year 2018-19.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism. The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July September), 20% in second quarter (October December), 25% third quarter (January March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April June).