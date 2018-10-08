Share:

LAHORE - City police last week registered a criminal case against the son of Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and his friends for kidnapping and assaulting a police patrol in the Ghalib Market area.

The attackers also snatched away official rifles, wireless sets, and mobile phones from three policemen who were on night patrol in the posh locality. Reportedly, the son of the powerful minister and his friends got infuriated and attacked the police soon after the cops intercepted a car during routine checking.

According to the first information report, the minister’s son Hassan Rashid was caught with a girl in semi-naked condition. The boy was under the heavy influence of liquor. The car was registered in the name of the minister, police investigations revealed.

The police arrested the minister’s son. As the officers asked the ‘couple’ to go to the police station they abused the on-duty policemen and called some friends by phone. In the meantime, at least four to five unidentified men appeared there within no time. They abused, thrashed, and kidnapped the policemen while the girl and the minister’s son managed to escape from the scene, leaving the car alongside the road.

Later, the case was registered by police under section 382, 365, 353, 186, 148, 147 of the Pakistan Penal Code. As per the FIR, the policemen were on patrol near LDA Park when they noticed a girl and a boy in semi-naked condition inside a car. “When they were asked to go to the police station, they started abusing policemen. Two more cars reached the site within a few minutes to rescue the couple.”

Not enough, the friends of the minister’s son attacked the policemen and snatched away guns, wireless sets, and mobile phones from them. Also, the police say the attackers pushed them into their cars and sped away. They later dropped the policemen at different places and fled.

The following morning, the case of police abduction took a new turn as the investigators revealed that the vehicle used in the kidnapping of policemen belongs to Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmood Rasheed.

Then, the provincial minister called an urgent press conference and simply rejected the police claims stating that his son reached the spot to help his friends after they called him by phone. “I have asked my son to go and surrender himself to the police,” Rasheed said at the news conference. The minister claimed that his son would “fully cooperate” with the police and he would resign from the post if his son was found involved in the incident.

Most interestingly, the minister’s son did not present himself to the police. Instead, he preferred to approach the local court to get pre-arrest bail.

On Friday, a court granted interim bail to the minister’s son. The court approved bail for Mian Hassan against a surety bond of Rs 100,000 until October 15, 2018. The court has also summoned complete record of the case from Ghalib Market police station on the next hearing.

A senior official told this reporter that the police came under immense pressure from the ruling party after they registered a criminal case against the minister’s son and his friends. The police were ordered not to conduct any raid for the arrest of the influential boy. Also, the minister’s son was advised to approach the court and secure pre-arrest bail in order to avoid any further embarrassment.

The Punjab province is regarded as a “police state” where police are very powerful but only for the poor. Had the accused not been the son of a minister, he would have been treated differently by police.

The Ghalib Market police registered the case against the attackers soon after the incident. But when the police officers came to know that the car used in abduction of police belonged to a provincial minister they expressed anger over the FIR’s registration and admonished the local police for creating embarrassment for the high-ups. Some officers were left with no other choice except to seek apology from the minister.

In their campaign manifesto, the PTI-led government had pledged police reforms in the Punjab province stating that all people would be treated equally under the law in the “New Pakistan.” But, the recent incidents of political interference in police matters shows that it was just an election slogan and the government is no more interested in reforming the police.

HELMET: A ROAD SAFETY CAMPAIGN OR BUSINESS PROMOTION DRIVE

Tens of thousands of people have been issued fine tickets by the city traffic police department for not wearing helmets in Lahore during the last couple of weeks. The more the police are punishing the motorists in the name of road safety measures, the faster the prices of helmets are going up in the local market.

These days, the China-made helmets are in high-demand in Lahore where many people can be seen using poor quality or plastic made helmets. The prices of helmets have swelled to an alarming level, thanks to the traders and police for creating shortage in market.

A police spokesman last week claimed that more than 106,500 people were issued fine tickets for not wearing helmets while driving motorbikes in Lahore. “At least 106,542 people were issued challan tickets in Lahore during the previous week,” the spokesman said. “Only on Mall Road, more than 16,453 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets for not wearing helmets.”

This so-called road safety campaign appears to be a business promotion drive in Lahore where many motorists including policemen routinely violate the traffic laws. First, the policemen should be punished for violating traffic disciples. Then, all the people should be treated equally. All violators of traffic laws, including the rich and powerful, should be punished.

Many policemen don’t care about traffic signals when they travel on city roads. They cross red-lights without any fear or hesitation. This is a common practice here and one can observe this at any traffic signal. When the police would start following the traffic laws, the citizens will not be left with any other choice except to obey traffic laws.

The traffic police should fully implement the existing laws irrespective of the social status of the violators. Only, the poor motorists and drivers of commercial transport should not be taken to meet “revenue collection” targets.