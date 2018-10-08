Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prize distribution ceremony of Taekwondo Academy, Iqbal Hall held here on Sunday. CDA Assistant Director Sports and Culture Ch Shahzad Yasin graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes, medals and certificates among the athletes. Around 50 taekwondo players starting from U-12 to U-23 performed skillfully and earned praise of spectators and the chief guest. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Ch Shahzad said: “CDA has invested heavily in the youth and created almost all the sporting facilities to help youth involve in healthy sporting activities and they are being facilitated free of cost.” He said: “I really enjoyed the way youngsters exhibit their skills and their instructors deserve the credit. On behalf of CDA sports and Culture Wing, I promise more for them.”