Share:

There has been a tsunami in Pakistan, one of tabdeeli, which has brought Imran Khan to power as Prime Minister. But there has been a real tsunami in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, in the tourist resort of Palu, in which 1500 people have been killed, a lot of them tourists come down to enjoy the lovely beaches. A lesson that you shouldn’t use tsunamis for a metaphor, something the PTI has been prone to. Remember the billion-tree tsunami?

The tabdeeli tsunami has claimed Mian Shehbaz Sharif, who has been arrested 15 days after his elder brother, niece and nephew-in-law were bailed out by the Islamabad High Court. Mian Shehbaz has been arrested at a critical time, because there are the usual slew of post-election by-elections coming up, and there are seats in Lahore up for grabs.

Of course, that was probably irrelevant. However, he was arrested over the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme even though he had gone in after being called in on the Saaf Pani Company scam, the one for which former LDA DG Ahad Cheema has been in custody for ever so long. It’s worth noting that the new government has got its own scheme, to build five million housing units. It will be under the PM’s Office. The civil servants there had better prepare to join Ahad Cheema in his cell. By then, Mian Shehbaz may well have got bail, but it seems Cheema won’t.

One thing I don’t understand. Why hasn’t Mian Shehbaz had a cattle-lifting charge made against him. In fact, Imran having a Lahore residence, could claim that Mian Shehbaz personally stole the buffalo he kept there. Another thing I don’t understand is why Senior Minister Aleem Khan is wandering freely. Wasn’t he also up to his ears in a housing scheme? Isn’t an accusation proof of guilt by PTI standards? After all, Babar Awan had to resign as PM’s Adviser after an investigation into him.

Will NAB go after Malik Riaz of Bahria Town? He’s big in housing, after all. One person who couldn’t be saved was Mansha Khokhar, also known to his friends as Mansha Bomb. He was not arrested, but his furniture market in Jauhar Town was vacated. That was by no means the only plot he has illegally occupied, and an anti-encroachment drive vacated 80 kanals of land. Not only was PTI MNA Karamat Khokhar a backer, but the Bomb’s son Amir was photographed with Imran Khan.

So far, despite the Supreme Court’s orders, the Bomb is free. Maybe Mian Shehbaz should adopt a similar nickname. Tank? Missile? Khud-kush? Or Gurnade (note the spelling)? As if in response, Imran increased the Cabinet, inducting seven more ministers. Despite the Bomb’s dearest wish, Karamat Khokhar was not among them.

And nor was Maleeka Bokhari, the Minister of State for Law and Parliamentary Affairs. She was not, despite the reports, made in charge of the Benazir Income Support Programme, nor is she the sister of Zulfi Bokhari, the PM’s Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis. He’s one of six advisers and six special assistants who are not elected, but attend Cabinet meetings. There are also 24 ministers and six ministers of state. So we’ve got 42 people with ministerial privileges, residences, cars, staff, etc.

Imran probably doesn’t care, because he’s probably paying more attention to international happenings. He must be watching the questioning of Israeli PM Benyamin Netanyahu with concern, as they have gone to the extent of having his wife on trial, all without any dharna by Imran.

On the other hand, Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court. It would have made President Donald Trump happy, as a fellow sexual harasser made it to the Supreme Court in a 50-48 vote. Imran would not have any reason to be glad, unless some of the allegations about him are true.

The Nobel Prizes were also of interest. True, no Literature Prize was awarded, as the Swedish Academy, which decides the Prize, was mired in a sexual harassment scandal. However, the Physics and Chemistry Prizes included a woman each, but not the Medicine Prize. That’s actually counter-intuitive, because surely there’re more women doctors than physicists?

However, it was with the Peace Prize that the slap was given across the face to President Trump. The Prize was given to anti-rape activists, one an African black, the other a Yazdi woman. Now Trump is accused of being a sexual predator, a racist and a misogynist. The only prejudices left untouched was that against Hispanics and Muslims. But then, I suppose there aren’t enough Latin American doctors or Muslim Scientists to win prizes.

Another case that Imran must be watching is that of Meng Hongwei, the Chinese head of Interpol, who was elected to the post in 2014, and whose term expires in 2020. He was arrested by the Chinese authorities while he was on a visit back home. Though the arrest was for corruption, no one had consulted Imran about it. Fine all-weather friendship!! But perhaps one can’t blame the Chinese. The release of Mian Nawaz must have shattered their confidence in Imran’s ability to combat corruption. Maybe Mian Shehbaz’s arrest will help restore that shattered trust.

It’s that shattering of trust that enabled South Korea to give ex-President Lee Myung=Bak, who held office from 2008 to 2013, 15 years in jail for corruption. As he’s 76, that’s probably a life sentence. Maybe Imran needs pointers from South Korea on how to treat Mian Nawaz and Mian Shehbaz.