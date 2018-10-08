Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Transport Action Committee President Mohammad Ashraf Banglori on Sunday urged the government to take steps for withdrawal of increase in the compressed natural gas (CNG) prices.

He said the increase in the gas prices was tantamount to putting extra burden on the people as public transport fares would also increased ultimately.

Banglori said use of gas in heavy vehicles should be avoided because it would further escalate the gas prices. He strongly condemned the increase in gas prices and demanded its abolition.

CNG dealers announced on Friday that they would increase the fuel price by up to Rs22.33 per kilogramme with effect from Saturday following government’s decision on increasing the natural gas price.

For the first time in the country’s history, the CNG price will reach around Rs105 per kg from the current price of Rs 81.70 per kg.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) dealers increased the price of fuel by up to Rs22.33 per kilogram with effect from Saturday following government’s decision on increasing the natural gas price. In the Sindh region, the price of fuel has touched Rs 104 per Kg after an increase of Rs 18 per Kg, while in Balochistan the price is Rs 109 per Kg.

In KPK the fuel would be sold at Rs 107 per Kg. In Punjab, the price of CNG remained unchanged at Rs125-126 per kg as the increase in natural gas price for fuel stations did not apply to dealers in the province who consumed the imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).