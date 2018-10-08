Share:

KASUR - Two persons died in different incidents here the other day. According to police, a man died after falling from the roof of his house at Basti Salamatpura. The deceased was identified as Qasim alias Soni. He was allegedly shoved by his drunken brother Asim. B-Division police reached the spot for investigation. But the deceased's family denied any murder, saying Qasim died of brain haemorrhage.

In another incident, a man died after being hit by a tractor-trolley on Depalpur Road near Kelu village. The deceased was identified as Ashraf. He was shifted to hospital but could not survive. Kasur Saddr police were investigating.

ROBBERIES: Citizens were looted in different incidents. Six dacoits entered the house of Amjad in Alfalah Khuddian Colony and made off with 1.5 tola gold ornaments and Rs50,000 cash. They also looted Rs9,000 from Ghulam Rasool's house and Rs2,000 from Javed's house. In Model City Pattoki, dacoits entered the house of Asif.

They held the family hostage and looted three tola gold ornaments and Rs60,000 cash. In Sarai Mughal three dacoits intercepted a car driver, Hussain, and snatched from him Rs30,000 and a cell phone.