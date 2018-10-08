Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that October 8 earthquake brought immeasurable damages and destruction to several districts of AJK.

In their separate messages on 13th anniversary of deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005, the AJK president observed that after the horrific catastrophe the way people fought back with the financial help of international community was unprecedented. The kind of solidarity, unity and brotherhood displayed by people of all walks of life to meet the challenges posed by earthquake was rarely found in the history of the nations.

He said Pakistan lacked the necessary resources and finances to help the quake hit people on war footing but the way the Pakistani nation rushed to respond to the natural disaster with the help of international donors, NGOs and Islamic countries was remarkable.

It was Pakistan armed forces that promptly moved in and rescued thousands of injured by removing tonnes of rubbles from the city and other areas. The deadliest quake also united the nation on one platform, he added.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan assured that the reconstruction process would be continued with all passion and honesty. His government would spare no effort to ensure that all the reconstruction projects in quake hit areas have been completed, he added.

He said that we turned the catastrophe into opportunity as the affected people have been rehabilitated; better buildings have replaced the old and destroyed buildings; dilapidated roads before the quake have turned into highways; schools, colleges and universities have much better buildings than they had before the earthquake.

"We have now better buildings for hospitals and basic health centers in cooperation with international community" he said. He praised the organizations that remained engaged in completion of reconstruction projects in the quake struck areas of the State.

The Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas said national institutions worked more than expectations under the reconstruction programme.

"It was the only occasion when the nation, the armed forces and international community, without any discrimination of creed, cast and colour got together for specific purpose and got us out of horrific devastations and played instrumental role for rehabilitation" he said.

Life came to normalcy quickly after the earthquake with the extraordinary efforts of ERRA, SERRA and NGOs, he added.