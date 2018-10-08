Share:

MULTAN : Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) President Seerat Fatima has said that the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) has made a plan to introduce work and skills of business women at international level. She was addressing the annual general body meeting here. She said the work of women of south Punjab was unique and brilliant and it would fetch handsome returns from the international markets. She said that the number of women members would be enhanced. She said that a special documentary film would be made to guide women entrepreneurs. Former president of Women Chamber Masooma Sabtain also urged the government to give representation to women chambers in new National Economic Council. She also supported holding of training for creating awareness related to online sale and purchase of products.