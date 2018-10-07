Share:

Islamabad-Students from different educational institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are enthusiastically participating in the week-long celebrations of World Space Week (WSW) at the Institute of Space Technology (IST), kicked off on October 4. The mega space event being arranged in collaboration with the National Space Agency of Pakistan (SUPARCO) features a variety of space related informative activities to sensitize the students and general public about the benefits of space technology. WSW is aimed at promoting space awareness amongst the students from a large number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas besides general public. Member Planning Commission, Dr Athar Osama was the chief guest on the occasion in the inaugural ceremony of the event. WSW is celebrated in accordance with the United Nation’s General Assembly’s declaration of 1999. The Third United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNISPACE III) suggested the celebration of the World Space Week.

Following the legacy of past 13 years, and following the theme of Space Technology Education and Popularization, 110 different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are participating in over 200 different space themed events and activities of WSW at IST.