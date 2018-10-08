Share:

LAHORE - The 52nd convocation of CPSP was held at a hotel here on Sunday where 560 specialist doctors were awarded fellowship degrees and 80 doctors were awarded membership diplomas.

Also, eight senior professors were awarded medical education degrees. Dr Memoona Khan, Dr Waqas Haider, Dr Umer Nadeem and Dr Mushtaq Hussain were honoured with gold medals for their remarkable achievements. President of the China Medial University Prof Wand De-Liang and senior professors and vice chancellors of international universities, Professor Niu Jun, Professor Sun Zuo Cheng and Professor Yongjian wu were given honorary degrees.

The chief guest and provincial minister for health, Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid, said in her address to doctors that serving the ailing humanity should be their prime objective. She declared the CPSP national and international endeavours as a national asset. Addressing the participants, she emphasized that degree holder doctors must work with the spirit of serving the humanity. “Allah almighty has blessed them with the duty of messiah,” she said. She awarded gold medals to those who obtained excellent marks.

On this occasion, President of CPSP Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry said that Dr Yasmin Rashid was an iron woman in medical profession and she was capable of improving healthcare. He said that doctors must make service of humanity their aim. “We should try to get success in this world and hereafter by serving the humanity within the country and abroad,” he said. On this occasion, Chairman of HEC Punjab Nizamud Din, VC of KEMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, VC of FJMU Professor Aamir Zaman Khan, Principal of SIMS Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Principal of PGMI Professor Muhammad Tayyab, Chief Executive of PIC Professor Nadeem Hayat Malik, Principal of Fazaia Medical College Maj Gen Salman and VC of NIMS Professor Rakshanda attended the event.