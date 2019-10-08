Share:

ISLAMABAD - The dengue virus has so far claimed eight lives in federal capital hospitals;

however, the national counts are gradually growing down, The Nation learnt on Monday.As per the details available with The Nation, six dengue patients so far died at Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic hospital and two at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).Officials said that where the number of patients has started decreasing at national level, the patients’ influx has still not decreased in federal hospitals.

They said that around 250 dengue suspects are being reported at PIMS daily while 200 at Polyclinic OPD.Doctors at PIMS confirmed that two dengue patients lost life at the hospital in two consecutive days, and the recent one was resident of Iqbal Colony.

However, PIMS Executive Director Anxer Maqsood rescued himself regarding confirming the death of dengue patients.“Dengue Control Cell at NIH can update on dengue,” he said.When contacted Dengue Control Cell Coordinator Rana Safdar, he said that update of dengue patients is given

after 24 hours, and in the last 24 hours one death has been reported at Polyclinic hospital.Meanwhile, statement issued by Polyclinic hospital said that five dengue

patients lost their life at hospital, above 130 are admitted and six are in serious condition. The hospital has so far treated 2,496 dengue patients.The statement issued by the Dengue

Control Cell established at National

Institute of Health (NIH) said that the outbreak is stabilising with national counts gradually growing down.It said that a total of 731 new Dengue

cases were reported from entire

country raising the 2019 tally to 23,628.It also added that bulk of the new cases is being reported from twin cities,

Karachi and Muzaffarabad.About twin cities situation on dengue,

the statement said that all new cases are being picked from government

and private hospitals through active surveillance. During the last 24 hours, a total of 80 teams worked under 13 supervisors

to conduct 363 response activities in urban and rural areas of Islamabad. It said that teams in both cities are doing active larva surveillance

and instituting urgent response measures using the set SOPs. As a result, a consistent decrease in container index for mosquito larva has been observed in both urban and rural Islamabad. Dengue counters and wards have been established in government and private hospitals and focal persons assigned

to ensure best clinical services to the patients in Islamabad. Around, 8,800 Dengue patients have benefited from free of charge clinical services in twin cities with full recovery.All major public and private sectors hospitals in twin cities have allocated beds to deal Dengue patients. As on 6th October, 271 patients were still admitted in government, and 105 in private hospitals of Islamabad while 1,079 admitted patients have been successfully treated and discharged. A total of 652 Dengue patients are currently admitted in different hospitals

of Rawalpindi while 71 have been discharged after