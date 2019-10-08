Share:

LAHORE - Former PA speaker Rana Iqbal has said convening the assembly session without issuing production orders for opposition leaders Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Kh Salman would be unjustified. Chairing a parliamentary party meeting at PML-N Secretariat Monday, he said: “The government is denying democratic right to PML-N leaders.” Party leaders including Waris Kallu, Rana Mashood, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Azma Zahid Bukhari, Samiullah Khan, Zeeshan Rafiq, Ch Iqbal Gujjar and , Ataullah Tarar attended the meeting. Rana alleged that government had summoned PA session on Friday just to avoid the embarrassment of having debates on dengue. He said the people of Punjab are anxiously waiting and praying for the return of PML-N government that controlled the dengue in its rule.